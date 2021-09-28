Alesis’s affordable V Series II MIDI keyboards give you synth-style keys and velocity-sensitive pads

There are so many MIDI keyboards on the market now that picking out the USP of a new range is difficult, but Alesis is trying to cut through the noise by pointing to the synth-action keys, velocity-sensitive pads and comprehensive software bundle when asking you to consider its V Series II.
There are 25-, 49- and 61-note models in the range, all of which offer eight pads with full level and note repeat controls, four assignable knobs, pitchbend and mod wheels, octave buttons and a 1/4-inch sustain pedal input. You also get an arpeggiator with six different modes, plus tap tempo, time division, gate and swing controls.
The software bundle is built around MPC Beats, the free-to-download pad-based DAW from Akai, and is bulked out with seven MPC Beats Expansion packs
Available now, the Alesis V25 MKII, V49 MKII and V61 MKII cost £80, £100 and £130 respectively. Find out more on the Alesis website.