More

Alesis’s affordable V Series II MIDI keyboards give you synth-style keys and velocity-sensitive pads

By ( , , , )

Is that enough to make them stand out from the controller crowd, though?

Alesis V Series II MIDI keyboards
(Image credit: Alesis)

There are so many MIDI keyboards on the market now that picking out the USP of a new range is difficult, but Alesis is trying to cut through the noise by pointing to the synth-action keys, velocity-sensitive pads and comprehensive software bundle when asking you to consider its V Series II.

There are 25-, 49- and 61-note models in the range, all of which offer eight pads with full level and note repeat controls, four assignable knobs, pitchbend and mod wheels, octave buttons and a 1/4-inch sustain pedal input. You also get an arpeggiator with six different modes, plus tap tempo, time division, gate and swing controls.

Alesis V Series II MIDI keyboards

(Image credit: Alesis)

The software bundle is built around MPC Beats, the free-to-download pad-based DAW from Akai, and is bulked out with seven MPC Beats Expansion packs

Available now, the Alesis V25 MKII, V49 MKII and V61 MKII cost £80, £100 and £130 respectively. Find out more on the Alesis website.

Alesis V Series II MIDI keyboards

(Image credit: Alesis)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info