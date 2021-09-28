Alesis’s affordable V Series II MIDI keyboards give you synth-style keys and velocity-sensitive pads

There are so many MIDI keyboards on the market now that picking out the USP of a new range is difficult, but Alesis is trying to cut through the noise by pointing to the synth-action keys, velocity-sensitive pads and comprehensive software bundle when asking you to consider its V Series II.

There are 25-, 49- and 61-note models in the range, all of which offer eight pads with full level and note repeat controls, four assignable knobs, pitchbend and mod wheels, octave buttons and a 1/4-inch sustain pedal input. You also get an arpeggiator with six different modes, plus tap tempo, time division, gate and swing controls.

(Image credit: Alesis)

The software bundle is built around MPC Beats , the free-to-download pad-based DAW from Akai, and is bulked out with seven MPC Beats Expansion packs

Available now, the Alesis V25 MKII, V49 MKII and V61 MKII cost £80, £100 and £130 respectively. Find out more on the Alesis website.