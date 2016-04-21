Amazing mod turns a Technics SL-1200 deck into a standalone DVS player

Own a Technics SL-1200 deck? Ever wanted to turn it into a standalone DVS controller? Then read on…

Andrey Anatsko has come to your aid with his very clever mod that utilises the SL-1200's existing switches to control a built-in computer running tracks on an SD card.

We think you'll agree that this is utter genius, but the best bit is that he has made the full schematic and instructions available to all. The only downside is that it's all in Russian, although we're sure you'll find a way around that little problem.

For more information and those download links, head over to DJ Tech Tools for the full story.

Don't own an SL-1200? Not to worry - Technics is re-releasing it this summer, and if money's no object, there's even a nice limited edition model.