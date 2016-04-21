The limited edition Technics SL-1200GAE turntable is going to cost you a lot of money

Vinyl DJs rejoiced earlier this year when it was announced that Technics brand owner Panasonic is bringing back the iconic SL-1200 turntable in a new and possibly improved form. However, if you want to buy the limited edition version, the SL-1200GAE, you're going to have to pay top dollar for it.

What HiFi reports that the new deck, which will go on sale in the UK in the summer, will cost £2799. Only 1200 SL-1200GAEs will be made, and the first 300 have already sold out in Japan.

If that sounds a bit on the expensive side, don't fret, as the regular Grand Class SL-1200G will be available before the end of the year. A price for this has yet to be confirmed.

Find out more about the new decks on the Technics website.