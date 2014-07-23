Akai Rhythm Wolf video demo surfaces

Akai's Rhythm Wolf was simultaneously one of the most exciting and disappointing things at Musikmesse 2014. Exciting because, with an estimated street price of $199, this drum and bass synth/sequencer seems incredibly affordable; and disappointing because, at the time, it didn't actually produce any sound.

Fast-forward four months and that's changed: check out the video above to see and hear what the Rhythm Wolf can do. This is certainly a rough and ready demo (Akai recommends that you use headphones to listen to it), but the sounds are instantly familiar, and support Akai's claim that the device was "inspired by the classic analogue beat machines and synthesizers of the past".

There's still no release date, but we'll let you know when we have it.

(Via Synthtopia)