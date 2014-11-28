13 of the best new sample and soundware packs (November 2014)

A Kontakt-hosted revival of a Lorenzo reed organ, complete with optional sampled fan noise and up/down key click. Every note of the instrument has been sampled for 30 seconds, capturing its temporal idiosyncrasies, and the resulting sound is fabulously crusty and quirky.

While the additions of ADSR envelope, EQ, amp simulation, distortion, tremolo and rotary speaker are all welcome, the latter only has two settings: Slow and Fast - we’d like to be able to dial in our own rate.

For six quid, though, we’re nitpicking - Lorenzo is a splendid and very playable musical curio.

4.5 out of 5

Buy Rhythmic Robot Lorenzo