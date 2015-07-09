13 of the best new sample and soundware packs (June/July 2015)

Toontrack’s most extensive EZX yet wants to be your go-to percussion resource for hip-hop and related genres - and man, does it hit the mark.

A huge number of larger-than-life acoustic and electronic kicks, snares, toms, hats, cymbals, percussion and FX sounds enable endless kit construction possibilities, although the 22 excellent preset kits - each with its own mixer and effects setup and library of grooves - could be all you’ll ever actually need.

An essential add-on for all EZdrummers of a non-rock bent.

5 out of 5

Buy Toontrack Hip-Hop! EZX