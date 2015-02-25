13 of the best new sample and soundware packs (Feb/March 2015)

Ten bass-bouncing, club-ready projects in Ableton Live and Maschine formats (both are included), using the various sample playback systems and effects of each, as well as NI’s Massive synth.

The tracks themselves are credible and catchy, but the real value here is in the individual clips, instruments and patches, which are largely excellent. It is important to note, though, that you’ll miss out on quite a few sounds (although you’ll still get the notes, of course) if you don’t have Massive installed.

4.5 out of 5

