12 of the best VST/AU bass synth and instrument plugins

There’s barely an instrument on the planet that hasn’t been emulated in software by now, so it should come as no great surprise to learn that bass-specific VST and AU plugins are plentiful.

However, there’s more than one way to skin a low-frequency cat and, accordingly, developers have taken different approaches to creating bass instruments, resulting in a surprisingly varied market.

“But why do I need a dedicated bass plugin at all?”, we hear you ask. “I’ve got plenty that ‘do bass’ perfectly well already.” That may indeed be true - there are a lot of excellent ‘all-rounder’ synths out there that are ideally suited to producing bludgeoning bass tones - but sometimes it’s useful to be able to call on a dedicated tool for the job. Not only can this deliver a slightly different kind of sound, but it might also offer some bass-specific features that will give you a more enjoyable editing and mixing experience.

And then there are electric and acoustic basses - ‘real instruments’, in other words. Again, you might very well already own a sampler with patches that cover these, but a focused bass instrument has the potential to offer a greater level of realism. For example, most offer a variety of performance articulations that make it possible for you to create basslines that sound like they’ve been played by an actual human being.

In this round-up of bass-orientated software we’re going to be covering instruments that are powered by both synth- and sample-based engines, and there are also products that combine the two to create all-encompassing bass solutions. As a user, the trick, as always, is to work out exactly what kind of sounds and editing features it is that you’re looking for. Once you’ve done that, the good news is that there will almost certainly be a bass package out there that meets your requirements.