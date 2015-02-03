12 of the best free VST/AU plugin synths

You'll find a multitude of free plugin synths on the internet, but it's fair to say that their quality can be variable.

Lucky for you, then, that we've cherry-picked some of the very best, and you can find out more about them and where they can be download over the course of the next 12 slides. We’ve got virtual analogues, both original and emulative, as well as purely digital offerings that have no precedent in the realm of hardware. Crucially, many of them rival even the most costly commercial offerings.

So, dive in... and happy downloading!