VCV Rack 2.0 will offer VST plugin support, but not in the free version

VCV Rack is a wonderful thing - an open-source Eurorack-style modular soft synth with a great community behind it.
Change is afoot with the imminent arrival of version 2, which will offer a new UI, a dark mode for those light-night patching sessions, an improved browser, and import/export, duplicate and randomise module selection options.
Most notable, though, is the addition of VST plugin support, though this only be offered in the new paid-for Studio Edition of VCV Rack 2.0. This will cost $149, though this price will be reduced to $99 during the launch sale. Support for other plugin formats is set to follow.
The good news is that a free Community Edition of VCV Rack 2.0 will also be available, though this will be restricted to standalone operation.
VCV Rack 2.0 is coming in November. In the meantime, you can check out a new set of nine analogue-modelled drum modules, VCV Drums, which is available now priced at $30.