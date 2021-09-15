VCV Rack 2.0 will offer VST plugin support, but not in the free version

VCV Rack is a wonderful thing - an open-source Eurorack-style modular soft synth with a great community behind it.

Change is afoot with the imminent arrival of version 2, which will offer a new UI, a dark mode for those light-night patching sessions, an improved browser, and import/export, duplicate and randomise module selection options.

Most notable, though, is the addition of VST plugin support, though this only be offered in the new paid-for Studio Edition of VCV Rack 2.0. This will cost $149, though this price will be reduced to $99 during the launch sale. Support for other plugin formats is set to follow.

The good news is that a free Community Edition of VCV Rack 2.0 will also be available, though this will be restricted to standalone operation.