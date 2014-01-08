10 off-the-wall soundware libraries

While many sample producers choose to release collections inspired by supposedly cutting-edge genres or evergreen styles, others take a rather different approach.

You can now buy soundware that covers not only every kind of sample that you could possibly imagine, but plenty that would never even enter your head, and it's these out-there packs that we're celebrating here.

Whether you're into classical trap, body sounds, dominatrix phrases or just good old scat, there's a sample collection out there for you, so join us as we take a tour of some of the most curious soundware products that the market has to offer.