10 of the best new sample and soundware packs (March 2016)

The follow-up to the excellent Turf Smoke, which is actually included (hence the high price - owners of Turf Smoke can upgrade for £25), Smokers Unite is another hazy virtual crate digging session, featuring 146 laidback, jazzy loops and 255 one-shots, plus 16 small but perfectly formed Live and Maschine projects/ Groups/Drum Racks.

The sound and vibe of ‘golden era’ hip-hop has been captured to a T, with a broad range of ‘real’ instrumentation covered, and we love the attitude and spirit of both collections.

4.5 out of 5

Buy Raw Cutz Smokers Unite