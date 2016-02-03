10 of the best new sample and soundware packs (February 2016)

The house DJ and producer releases his first sample library of 142 loops and 126 one-shots. The stemmed drum loops (all at 123bpm except one at 124bpm) are the highlight - crisp, well engineered and with more than a touch of garage in their top-end - countering the not hugely interesting basslines.

The music loops, FX and one-shots don’t leap out as particularly original, but it’s all perfectly good stuff that any maker of house could find a place for in their soundware arsenal.

3.5 out of 5

Buy Loopmasters Darius Syrossian - Real House Collection