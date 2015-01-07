10 of the best new sample and soundware packs



We really dug RR’s emulation of the Jennings Univox valve-based synth, and the sequel (also for Kontakt 4/5) “abandons historical accuracy” with the addition of two more main oscillators - the second introducing regular analogue waveforms and effects - plus a sub oscillator.

This interesting, unique and great- sounding synth is now more flexible - and cheaper.

4.5 out of 5

