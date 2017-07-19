10 classic sample libraries that changed music

Despite being an essential staple for everyone from bedroom beatmakers to world famous producers, sample libraries aren’t exactly considered high art.

This is something of a pity, because many of them have had a substantial impact on how contemporary music sounds, especially in the early days of affordable hardware samplers when soundware wasn’t so abundant.

Those old enough to remember making electronic music in the early '90s will recall that sample CDs cost upwards of £60 (a lot of money in those days, you whippersnapper!) and varied wildly in quality. Spend your budget on a dud and you’d have a much harder time making decent-sounding music. Pick the right one though, and you’d be rolling in inspirational (though often uncleared) sounds, making your hefty investment more than worthwhile.

As the world of music production has evolved over the years, sample libraries are much less likely to feature copyright-infringing material, and are arguably less interesting as a result. In fact, many of the best and most popular libraries from the early days have been discontinued, which only goes to make them more mysterious and desirable.

That said, there are a number of soundware developers who continue to create innovative, game-changing libraries. So, in tribute to these unsung heroes and as a celebration of this underappreciated artform, here are MusicRadar’s 10 most influential sample libraries of all time!