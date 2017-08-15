TC-Helicon’s SingThing combines vocal processing and a speaker

When TC-Helicon says that its SingThing box is an all-in-one vocal processor, it really means it. Not only does it give you a suite of “production-calibre” effects, which are easily controlled, but it also comes with a built-in speaker. You even get a microphone, the TC-Helicon MP-75, in the box.

Other highlights include the Vloop performance looper, a guitar input (use it to guide the harmony and hardtune effects) and a MIDI input so that you can set the harmony key and scale from a keyboard. More than 200 presets come supplied - these are inspired by specific songs and artists - and there are more online.

The SingThing is set to be released in the Autumn priced at $400. Find out more on the TC-Helicon website.