Tama unveils new finishes across STAR, Starclassic, Superstar and Imperialstar ranges

Feast your eyes on the latest lacquers and wraps from Tama!

Tama 2021 finishes
(Image credit: Tama)

Gear 2021: As well as its new Club-Jam Suitcase and Cocktail-JAM compact kits, plus the re-introduction of the Starclassic Performer, Tama has added a number of new finishes across its line-up for 2021.

Tama STAR new finishes

Tama 2021 finishes

Tama STAR Bubinga: Sunset Australian Acacia Burst (Image credit: Tama)
Tama 2021 finishes

Tama STAR Maple: Sunset Australian Acacia Burst (Image credit: Tama)
Tama 2021 finishes

Tama STAR Walnut: Roasted Chestnut (Image credit: Tama)

First up are the new finish options to the flagship STAR Bubinga, STAR Maple and STAR Walnut series’ with Sunset Australian Acacia Burst, Emerald Sea Curly Maple Burst and Roasted Chestnut respectively.

Tama Starclassic new finishes

Tama 2021 finishes

Tama Starclassic Maple: Surf Green Silk (Image credit: Tama)
Tama 2021 finishes

Tama Starclassic Walnut/Birch: Lacquer Shamrock Oyster (Image credit: Tama)
Tama 2021 finishes

Tama Starclassic Performer: Caramel Aurora (Image credit: Tama)

Meanwhile, each of the Starclassic ranges feature new options: Surf Green Silk Duracover wrap (Starclassic Maple), Lacquer Shamrock Oyster (Starclassic Walnut/Birch) and Caramel Aurora in the newly re-introduced Starclassic Performer line.

Tama Superstar, Imperialstar and Club JAM Flyer new finishes

Tama 2021 finishes

Tama Superstar Classic: Gloss Lacebark Pine Fade (Image credit: Tama)
Tama 2021 finishes

Tama Imperialstar: Natural Zebrawood Wrap (Image credit: Tama)
Tama 2021 finishes

Club-JAM Flyer: Aqua Blue (Image credit: Tama)

Finally, Tama has added Gloss Lacebark Pine Fade as an Exotic lacquer to the Superstar Classic, Natural Zebrawood Wrap to the Imperialstar and Aqua Blue to its Club-JAM Flyer compact kit.