Tama unveils new finishes across STAR, Starclassic, Superstar and Imperialstar ranges

Gear 2021: As well as its new Club-Jam Suitcase and Cocktail-JAM compact kits, plus the re-introduction of the Starclassic Performer, Tama has added a number of new finishes across its line-up for 2021.
Tama STAR new finishes
First up are the new finish options to the flagship STAR Bubinga, STAR Maple and STAR Walnut series’ with Sunset Australian Acacia Burst, Emerald Sea Curly Maple Burst and Roasted Chestnut respectively.
Tama Starclassic new finishes
Meanwhile, each of the Starclassic ranges feature new options: Surf Green Silk Duracover wrap (Starclassic Maple), Lacquer Shamrock Oyster (Starclassic Walnut/Birch) and Caramel Aurora in the newly re-introduced Starclassic Performer line.
Tama Superstar, Imperialstar and Club JAM Flyer new finishes
Finally, Tama has added Gloss Lacebark Pine Fade as an Exotic lacquer to the Superstar Classic, Natural Zebrawood Wrap to the Imperialstar and Aqua Blue to its Club-JAM Flyer compact kit.