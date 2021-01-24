Tama unveils new finishes across STAR, Starclassic, Superstar and Imperialstar ranges

Gear 2021: As well as its new Club-Jam Suitcase and Cocktail-JAM compact kits, plus the re-introduction of the Starclassic Performer, Tama has added a number of new finishes across its line-up for 2021.

Tama STAR new finishes

Image 1 of 3 Tama STAR Bubinga: Sunset Australian Acacia Burst (Image credit: Tama) Image 2 of 3 Tama STAR Maple: Sunset Australian Acacia Burst (Image credit: Tama) Image 3 of 3 Tama STAR Walnut: Roasted Chestnut (Image credit: Tama)

First up are the new finish options to the flagship STAR Bubinga, STAR Maple and STAR Walnut series’ with Sunset Australian Acacia Burst, Emerald Sea Curly Maple Burst and Roasted Chestnut respectively.

Tama Starclassic new finishes

Image 1 of 3 Tama Starclassic Maple: Surf Green Silk (Image credit: Tama) Image 2 of 3 Tama Starclassic Walnut/Birch: Lacquer Shamrock Oyster (Image credit: Tama) Image 3 of 3 Tama Starclassic Performer: Caramel Aurora (Image credit: Tama)

Meanwhile, each of the Starclassic ranges feature new options: Surf Green Silk Duracover wrap (Starclassic Maple), Lacquer Shamrock Oyster (Starclassic Walnut/Birch) and Caramel Aurora in the newly re-introduced Starclassic Performer line.

Tama Superstar, Imperialstar and Club JAM Flyer new finishes

Image 1 of 3 Tama Superstar Classic: Gloss Lacebark Pine Fade (Image credit: Tama) Image 2 of 3 Tama Imperialstar: Natural Zebrawood Wrap (Image credit: Tama) Image 3 of 3 Club-JAM Flyer: Aqua Blue (Image credit: Tama)

Finally, Tama has added Gloss Lacebark Pine Fade as an Exotic lacquer to the Superstar Classic, Natural Zebrawood Wrap to the Imperialstar and Aqua Blue to its Club-JAM Flyer compact kit.