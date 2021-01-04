Tama unveils Club-JAM Suitcase and Cocktail-JAM Mini compact drum kits

With the absence of a physical NAMM Show this year, Tama is wasting no time at all in lifting the lid on its early 2021 releases. As well as the return of the Starclassic Performer, the Japanese giant has also announced two new additions to its JAM series of compact drum kits with the Club-JAM Suitcase and Cocktail-JAM Mini.

Joining the existing Club-JAM, Club-JAM Mini, Club-JAM Flyer and Cocktail Jam setups, the new kits offer even greater size reductions and portability, while maintaining all-important sound and build quality.

Tama Club-JAM Suitcase

(Image credit: Tama)

First up is the Club-JAM Suitcase. This shrunk-down setup features poplar shells throughout to help keep the weight down, and comes with a 16”x15” bass drum, 10”x7” rack tom and 12”x6” floor tom. However, that 16” bass drum is split-able, allowing you to nest both toms inside for super-easy portability.

Additional features include a bass drum-mounted bracket for a cymbal arm, bass drum riser and natural wood bass drum hoops. A set of gig bags for all three drums is available separately, and the Club-JAM Suitcase comes in Indigo Sparkle finish with a street price of around £375.

Tama Cocktail-JAM Mini

(Image credit: Tama)

The Cocktail-JAM Mini takes the same format as the existing Cocktail-JAM and brings everything down a size. It’s available in two configurations, both featuring a 14”x6” bass drum, 8”x5” rack tom, 12”x5.5” floor tom and 10”x5 snare drum, all of which fit into two included gig bags.

Both Cocktail-JAM Mini setups also come with a bass drum pedal, plus hardware for mounting the drums. Meanwhile, the second configuration includes cymbal and x-hat hi-hat attachments. The Tama Cocktail-JAM Mini is available in Hairline Black, pricing TBC.