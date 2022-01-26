More

Tama introduces Club-JAM Pancake, its smallest and lightest compact drum set

Pass us the maple syrup…

Following 2021’s introduction of the Tama Club-JAM Suitcase and Cocktail-JAM, Tama has once again found a way to offer a shrunk-down setup with its new Club-JAM Pancake kit - the smallest and lightest compact drum kit in the range.

Joining the existing Club-JAM, Club-JAM Suitcase, Flyer and Mini, the Club-JAM Pancake preserves (sorry) the small-format ethos of its siblings. This time, however, there’s a big reduction shell depth.

It features a 12”x4” snare,  single-headed 10”x3.5 rack tom, single-headed 13”x3.5” floor tom and 18”x4” bass drum. As well as a sharp attack and short sustain, the extra-shallow, single-headed tom designs mean that the whole kit can be transported in a single bag (sold separately).

The Tama Club-JAM Pancake is available in two unicolour wrap finishes: Hairline Black and Champagne Mist, complete with vintage-inspired wood bass drum hoops. It’s priced at £289/$349 for the shells and tom holder.

