Absorbing news from t.akustik: it’s just released the HMF-60 panel

If you’re looking for some absorption panels for your studio, streaming or rehearsal room - or possibly just your music-listening space - then t.akustik has a new option for you in the shape of the HMF-60.

Designed for ceilings and walls, this new panel (you get two in a pack) measures 600 x 600 x 80 (mm). It’s built around 3mm HDF board and veneered on both sides with CPL laminate.

One side of the panel also contains hardened polyurethane soft foam, and the HMF-60 is flame-retardant.