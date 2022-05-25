Absorbing news from t.akustik: it’s just released the HMF-60 panel

By

Wall and ceiling absorber set is available in a choice of three colours

t.akustik HMF-60
(Image credit: t.akustik)

If you’re looking for some absorption panels for your studio, streaming or rehearsal room - or possibly just your music-listening space - then t.akustik has a new option for you in the shape of the HMF-60. 

Designed for ceilings and walls, this new panel (you get two in a pack) measures 600 x 600 x 80 (mm). It’s built around 3mm HDF board and veneered on both sides with CPL laminate.

One side of the panel also contains hardened polyurethane soft foam, and the HMF-60 is flame-retardant.

The HMF-60 is available now via Thomann in a choice of white (opens in new tab), white wood (opens in new tab) and Halifax oak (opens in new tab) colours. 

