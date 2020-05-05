Synchro Arts offering up to 50% off VocALign Pro 4 and Revoice Pro 4

Synchro Arts has announced big discounts on two of its highly-regarded packages, with savings of up to 50% up for grabs throughout May.

VocALign Pro 4 can be a real time-saver, automatically lining up your vocal tracks so that you don’t have to do it manually, while Revoice Pro 4 offers still more vocal processing functionality and power, for anything from pitch adjustments to tightening large vocal stacks.

Upgrades are also included in the promotion so existing Synchro Arts users can save big too.



To find out more and grab these savings, head over to The Synchro Arts website.