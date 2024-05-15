Superbooth 2024 live: all the latest synth news from Berlin, as it happens

(Image credit: Superbooth)

It’s super, it’s full of booths, and it’s happening this year: welcome, in other words, to Superbooth 2024, Europe’s premier synth and music technology event, which takes place at Berlin’s FEZ complex from 16 to 18 May.

The exhibitor list includes some of the biggest names in the industry - the likes of Ableton, Arturia, Bitwig, Elecktron, FL Studio, Korg, Native Instruments, Nord, Polyend, Oberheim, Sequential and Yamaha - not to mention loads of boutique manufacturers who want to show off their latest modular and other music-making marvels.

Many of these have already been revealed, but we can still expect a surprise or two, and the MusicRadar team is on the ground, ready to give its first-hand impressions of all the best new gear. There’s bound to be plenty of electronic weirdness on show, too, so keep an eye out for that as well.

Enough chit-chat, though - why talk when we can immerse ourselves in bleeps, bonks, drones and squeals? Let’s hit the Superbooth 2024 show floor.

Moog

Moog’s Spectravox is “not just an instrument - it’s a portal into uncharted sonic realms,” but you might have seen it somewhere before

(Image credit: Moog)

Prepare yourself for a visit from the ghost of Moogfest past



Throughout the 2010s, Moog played host to a series of Moogfest weekenders in and around its North Carolina base of operations. Combining live performances, talks and workshops, the events were part music festival, part celebration of the synth brand’s heritage...



read more>>

iZotope

iZotope announces RX 11, the latest version of “Hollywood’s favourite toolkit for intelligent audio repair”

(Image credit: iZotope)

More power and spectral healing for post production, music-making and content creation

Billed by iZotope as “Hollywood’s favourite toolkit for intelligent audio repair,” the company’s RX software has been updated to version 11. Stacked floor-to-ceiling with machine learning technology, this offers both new tools and improvements to existing ones.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

read more>>

Dreadbox

Dreadbox reinvents the Murmux analogue synth in a limited-edition 8-voice version called Adept

(Image credit: Dreadbox)

Updated with built-in effects and increased polyphony, Murmux Adept retains the retro tweed finish of its younger brother

Dreadbox has announced the release of a new and limited-edition version of its Murmux analogue synth, first launched in 2014, and it's a rather beastly 5kg unit clad in tweed with pleasingly retro wooden panels



read more>>

Korg

"Think the strings of a guitar or keys of a xylophone, but embedded into electronic synthesis": Korg unveils the next prototype for the experimental instrument Acoustic Synthesis_phase 8

(Image credit: Korg)

Is it an acoustic instrument or a synthesizer? Oddly enough, it's both

Last year at the Superbooth gear expo, Korg teased an intriguing prototype that was in development at its experimentally-minded Berlin office, showing a curious instrument they called Acoustic Synthesis_phase 5.



read more>>

Polyend

This major upgrade makes Tracker+ a real challenger to Elektron's recently-updated Digitakt 2

We were big fans of Polyend’s Tracker when it arrived in 2020. Although it draws its inspiration from the somewhat niche world of software trackers, beyond those retro leanings lies a well-equipped and surprisingly approachable sample-based sketchpad.



read more>>

(Image credit: Polyend)

AJH Synth

"The ultimate analogue modular system": This colossal £15,000 synth was specially designed for Hans Zimmer, but you can buy one too

(Image credit: AJH Synth)

AJH Synth's RadioPhonic was commissioned for Zimmer's rebuilding of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop

Not many of us have a spare £15,000 down the back of the sofa, but if you've got cash to burn and a penchant for unwieldy modular synthesizers, you can now purchase a recreation of a beastly modular system designed specially for Hans Zimmer's relaunch of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop.



read more>>

One Love

Could the friendly-looking First Love be the FM synth that you fall head over heels for?

(Image credit: First Love)

It looks like a game, but will you want to play it?



It seems obligatory now that any new FM synth should come with the promise to make its sound generation method “fun” - instruments such as Yamaha’s DX7 helped to burden FM with a reputation of being anything but - and so it is with Love Synthesizers’ First Love



read more>>

Erica Synths

“Didn’t know they came in that size!”: Erica Synths supersizes its Bullfrog edu-synth for the classroom

(Image credit: Erica Synths)

Modular 101 class is in session as giant Bullfrog XL breaks cover



Following last year's introduction of its educationally minded single-oscillator synth, developed in collaboration with techno royalty Richie Hawtin, the Latvian firm has whipped a very large cover off of Bullfrog XL, a slightly augmented, but more importantly superized, iteration designed specifically for classroom use.

read more>>