Superbooth 2019 video: Korg explains the nuts and bolts of the DIY Nu:Tekt synthesizer

Superbooth 2019 video: Korg had a ‘just one more thing’ moment in Berlin; as well as the Minilogue XD Module and Volca nubass, which you might describe as conventional product releases, it also unveiled the Nu:Tekt synthesizer, which is anything but.

This self-build instrument was sold to us as a ‘Monotron on steroids’, and comes with a digital oscillator and analogue-modelled multimode filter. Better still, it’s compatible with the ‘logue SDK, which means you should be able to add custom oscillators and effects.

We’re not sure when the Nu:Tekt will be released, but Korg says that it’ll cost less than the Volca range. Consider us interested.