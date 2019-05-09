Superbooth 2019: Korg’s Volca nubass offers NuTube warmth inside a portable bass synth

Superbooth 2019 : One cursory glance should be all it takes for you to see that the nubass bass synth is a little different to Korg’s other Volcas. Yes, the form factor and feature set are similar, but there’s the small matter of the clearly visible NuTube to consider, too.

This “new-generation vacuum tube” has been implemented into the oscillator, sub oscillator and drive circuits in order to warm up your tones and thicken your distortion. You can also use it to add analogue stompbox-style overdrive, with the Tone knob controlling either the distortion of the sound or its crispness.

Of course, the classic 16-step Volca sequencer is here, too, complete with motion sequencing of the knobs, transpose, accent, slide and randomise features. As such, turning your low-end tones into bulging basslines isn’t going to be a problem.

“Korg volcas have always been about pushing the boundaries of musicality and functionality in a

compact synth, and nubass is yet another incredible sounding and powerful example of this,” reckons Director of Music Technology Brands at Korg USA, Inc, James Sajeva. “By using a true vacuum tube for both sound generation and processing, nubass’s approach to synthesis is unlike anything out there, as are the sounds and patterns it will help users to realize.”

The Volca nubass comes with the usual built-in speakers and battery-power option, and will be available in August priced at $199.99. Find out more on the Korg website.