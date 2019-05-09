Superbooth 2019: Korg’s super-cute Nu:Tekt synthesizer is one that you can build yourself

Superbooth 2019: As well as its ‘proper’ launches - the Minilogue XD Module and Volca nubass - Korg is also showing a pocket-sized DIY synth prototype in Berlin: the Nu:Tekt synthesizer.

Looking like a turbocharged Monotron, this is a build-it-yourself kit that requires no soldering. The digital oscillator offers saw, triangle, square, VPM and user waveforms, and there’s also an analogue-modelled multimode filter.

Digital delay, reverb, mod and user effects are here, too, as are an envelope generator and arpeggiator. There’s even compatibility with the ‘logue’ SDK, which means there’s potential to add custom oscillators and effects.

Connectivity options include MIDI In, Sync I/O and Audio In, and there’s also a USB port.

We’re still waiting to find out more about the Nu:Tekt synthesizer - such as when it’ll be released and how much it’ll cost - but our first instinct is to say that we want one now.