Superbooth 2019: Korg’s Minilogue XD module can be used with the keyboard version to create a monster synth setup

Superbooth 2019 : While Elektron has added a keyboard to the Digitone at Superbooth, Korg has removed one from its Minilogue XD synth, leaving us with the Minilogue XD Module.

Other than that, the feature set is pretty similar, which means that you get some of the best features from the Minilogue (analogue signal path and form factor), Monologue (sequencer and microtuning) and Prologue (digital Multi engine and multi-effects).

What’s more, the XD Module has a poly-chain feature - connect it up to the keyboard-equipped Minilogue XD and the whole setup comes together to give you eight voices of sweet analogue sound.

If you want to enter notes into the 16-step polyphonic sequencer when you’re using the module on its own, meanwhile, you can be assured that the switches double-up as a note-entry keyboard.

“The desktop version of our Minilogue XD synth is a perfect way to add Minilogue XD’s unique sound where more keys may not be necessary,” chirped James Sajeva, Director of Music Technology Brands at Korg USA, Inc. “That, in conjunction with its poly-chain feature, means even more options for user looking to add the right amount of analog to their setups.”

The Minilogue XD Module will land in July priced at $549.99. Find out more on the Korg website.