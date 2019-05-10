Superbooth 2019 video: Superlative Audio gives us the 101 on its cutting-edge synth clone

Superbooth 2019 video: The Superlative Instruments SB-1 might pay tribute to a synth from the past - Roland’s SH-101, in case you were wondering - but it still manages to feel like a thoroughly modern instrument.

Not only is it super-thin and compact, but it also contains a recharchargable battery for those long spells away from the studio.

It’s an interesting, slightly daring concept - particularly when you consider that the SB-1 isn’t the only SH emulating game in town at the moment - so we fought through the Superbooth melee to find out more.

Plus, check out the video below for some sweet SB-1 sounds...