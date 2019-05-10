Superbooth 2019: Mine S lets you create your own custom modular MIDI controller, then change it if you want to

Superbooth 2019: We’ve seen various ‘build you own MIDI controller’ platforms in the past, but Specialwaves thinks that it’s come up with the “most adaptable” modular option yet.

Mine S comprises a case that can hold up to 32 modules from the following list:

Pot Module: 270° rotary potentiometer (1x1 position)

Pad Module: Pressure sensitive Pad with customizable RGB Led (1x1 position)2 Buttons Module: 2 toggle on/off Pads with customizable RGB Led (1x1 position)

Encoder Module: Infinite Encoder with mappable Push button and Green Led Ring (1x1 position)

Slider Module: 60mm travel linear potentiometer (1x3 position)

Blank Module: For covering the empty spaces on the case (1x1 position)

Modules can be positioned both horizontally and vertically, and you can configure them however you like. What’s more, they’re hot-swappable, so can be replaced as you play. Mapping can be done using the proprietary Controller Editor Software.

The Mine S is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, with pledges starting at $285 for a starter pack.