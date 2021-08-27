SuperBooth 2021 announces complete program of events

Following last year's cancellation, SuperBooth is set to go ahead as a physical event for the first time since 2019, this September at FEZ-Berlin.

Taking place from the 15th-18th September, the event will be running at reduced capacity and located across four stages, adding two new venues, the Fuchsbau and the Finnhütten, where techno label and nightclub Tresor will be hosting a stage.

As usual, a host of manufacturers will be represented at the exhibition, including Korg, Moog, Novation, Sequential and Arturia. The program features a variety of workshops, presentations, and talks, on top of concerts from the Modular Synthesizer Ensemble, Pole and Yann Tiersen, who will be premiering his new album, "Kerber".

Those unable to attend in person will be able to live-stream a number of talks, concerts and presentations remotely. Watch Herr Schneider introduce the program below, or learn more on their website.