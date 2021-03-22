Summer NAMM show to go ahead as an in-person event in July

Summer NAMM 2021 will return as an in-person event from 15-17 July, following the cancellation of the Nashville event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the Winter NAMM Show was replaced with the virtual Believe In Music online event in January, the summer edition is coming back in a traditional way. Albeit with conditions.

(Image credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for NAMM)

"Music City will provide the ideal backdrop to rekindle relationships with powerful buyers and media, reconnect with colleagues and friends and restart our industry"

The organisers of NAMM are working closely with the City of Nashville and local authorities to ensure the event adheres to the appropriate safety and security measures. The show will also follow guidance from the World Health Organisation and US Centers for Disease Control.

But how many of the global Musical Instrument industry can fly in to the event in July remains to be seen, with the situation with the pandemic changing on a day-by-day basis.

"2020 was a year like no other. But despite the global pandemic, we look forward to our industry’s recovery when we gather our community in Nashville this July 15–17," the organisers state. "."

With guitar sales on the rise in 2020 for the UK, and Fender globally, it's not all been doom and gloom for the MI industry, but many will welcome a return to some kind of normality.