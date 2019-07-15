Summer NAMM 2019: Korg is set to light up the show, but with what?

SUMMER NAMM 2019: With the start of the Summer NAMM Show just days away, Korg USA has taken to its Facebook page to tease something that the company will be showing there.

We'll warn you now: the minute-long clip doesn't give a great deal away, other than that the new product in question has blinking orange and blue lights on it.

Of course, this hasn't stopped the rumour mill from grinding into gear - in fact, we're assuming that this was precisely Korg's intention - with speculation that it could be anything from a tuner to a new Electribe.

We'll find out the truth on 18 July.