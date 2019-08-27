Sub is a free analogue drum plugin with some beef in its bottom end

Sampleson is switching its attention from vintage and digital electric pianos to your beats, releasing a free analogue drum plugin called Sub. As well as being able to produce a slew of classic drum sounds, this throws in a sub-bass oscillator for good measure.

Synthesis rather than sampling is the order of the day when it comes to tone generation, which Sampleson says makes the plugin more tweakable and keeps the size down (it’s a slip of a thing at just 35MB).

It’s worth pointing out that there’s no sequencer here, so you’ll have to use the one in your DAW, but you do get a mixer with pan and volume controls.

If you want to download Sub, which runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats, the only stipulation is that you’ll have to spread the word about it on a social network, but it’s otherwise free.