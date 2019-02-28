Reed200 is a 30MB Wurlitzer plugin that sounds like a million bucks

Sampleson has followed-up its first spectral-modelled electric piano plugin - the Rhodes-esque Markus88 - with Reed200, a super-light emulation of a Wurlitzer electric piano.

Despite its small size - just 30MB - the sound is rich, warm and authentic. It’s based on real samples, but is “entirely rebuilt” using the modelling technology. The developers say that they stacked up to 600 sinewaves to achieve the timbre they were looking for: the sound you get from a Wurly’s line output. You also get cabinet and drive emulations for extra flavour.

The control set has been kept pretty simple, and should appeal to keyboard players who don’t want to get bogged down in detail. Reed200 runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats, and also works standalone. It’s available now at the into price of $49.95 (regular price will be $70) via the Sampleson website.