Glassy is a shiny plugin tribute to ‘80s and ‘90s electric piano sounds

Previously used to emulate vintage electric pianos , Sampleson has now applied its spectral modelling technology to digital EP and pad sounds from the ‘80s and ‘90s and created Glassy.

Weighing in at just 35MB, the instrument’s tones are said to be reminiscent of those from the Yamaha DX7 and Roland MKS-20, which were originally created using FM and additive-like synthesis. There are also some new timbres to enjoy.

Glassy contains 20 factory EP sounds, chorus and phaser effects and a pad generator. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats, and is currently available for the introductory price of $19 (regular price is $29).