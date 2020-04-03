Steinberg offers free versions of Cubase, WaveLab and more in its #StayHome Elements bundle

Following similar announcements from the likes of Apple and Ableton, Steinberg has picked up the free music software baton and announced its #StayHome Elements Collection for PC and Mac.

Comprising Cubase Elements, Dorico Elements, WaveLab Elements and the Absolute Collection of plugins, this is available until 15 May and can be used for free for 60 days.

The Cubase brand will be familiar to all; the Elements version of the DAW gives you everything you need to start making music on your PC or Mac. WaveLab Elements, meanwhile, has you covered for audio editing and mastering, while Dorico Elements is a streamlined version of Steinberg’s flagship notation software.

Finally, the Absolute Collection contains more than 100GB of content and includes synths, a drum plugin and more.