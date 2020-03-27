Use Apple Logic Pro X free for 90 days!

Apple has confirmed that, in light of current events, it’s offering free 90-day access to its Logic Pro X DAW so that everyone can make music with it. It’s also offering the same deal to anyone who wants to use Final Cut Pro X.

Apple has made the move to benefit creative Mac users, particularly students whose educational facilities will currently be closed. Professionals who are being kept away from studios may also be interested, as will anyone else who doesn’t currently own Logic.

This is the first time that Logic Pro X has ever been offered as a free trial. This will remain in the future but be reduced to 30 days. Apple’s decision follows Avid’s announcement that it’s making a limited number of 90-day licenses for Pro Tools available for free to qualified media enterprise and educational institutions .

We’re told that the free trial will be available from the Logic Pro X page on the Apple website soon, so keep your eyes peeled.