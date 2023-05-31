SSL’s UF1 promises to “set a new standard for single fader DAW controllers”

The idea that you can take “comprehensive” charge of your DAW using a single fader controller might seem illogical, but that’s the claim that SSL is making on behalf of the UF1.

This new controller might be the UF8’s (much) smaller sibling, but it’s still said to pack in the features. As well as the 100mm motorised fader you also get dual high-resolution displays, soft-feel rubber keys and a weighted jog wheel, all wrapped up in a metal chassis.

You can also control your DAW’s pan settings, sends and plugins, and customise the 46 soft keys to suit your workflow. Plus, the UF1 integrates tightly with the new SSL Meter plugin and existing 360° software.

The device can actually control up to three DAWs simultaneously, and comes with profiles for Pro Tools, Logic, Cubase, Studio One, Ableton Live, LUNA, and Pyramix. Your projects can be navigated with both the jog wheel and dedicated transport controls, and you can also access your DAW’s automation modes.

The displays can show track names, parameters and the time display, or feedback from the SSL Meter plugin. A copy of this comes in the box; it can display Peak & RMS levels, K-System, stereo balance, phase correlation bar, Lissajous phase scope, 31-band RTA, VU and PPM metering.

As well as being suitable for use on its own, the UF1 can also function alongside the aforementioned UF8 and the UC1 plugin controller.

The UF1 is available now priced at $699/£600/€599. Find out more on the SSL website.