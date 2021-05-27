Get the feel of a “full-blown” SSL console with the UC1 channel strip and bus compressor plugin controller

SSL is following-up its UF8 DAW controller with the UC1, a dedicated control surface for its Native Channel Strip 2 and Bus Compressor 2 plugins.

Licenses for both plugins are included with the UC1, and can be accessed via the SSL 360° Plug-in Mixer, a virtual console. You can connect this to three different DAWs and switch between them.

The hardware itself promises knob per-function control of the plugins - you get “studio-quality” encoders, switches and feedback LEDs, along with an authentic moving coil Bus Compressor gain reduction meter. The UC1 constantly reflects the plugin currently in use.

“With the addition of UC1, we now provide a series of studio-quality, affordable production hardware controllers with our signature SSL design approach,” says Nigel Beaumont, SSL Managing Director.

“From music production recording and mixing, to exacting audio finessing for post-production, the UC1 adds a level of detailed control and response for classic SSL EQs and compression, traditionally only found on a full-blown SSL console.

“With plans to expand our plugin offerings in the future, we will bring more of our heritage and modern processing tools to these exciting products.”

The UC1 features an all-metal enclosure and a brushed anodised top plate, and connects to your PC or Mac over USB. It’s available now priced at £499 + VAT, $849 + Tax, €619 + Tax.