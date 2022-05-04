Spitfire Audio is inviting you to cosy-up to its low-cost Intimate Grand Piano plugin

Spitfire Audio has released the latest instalment of its Originals plugin series - Intimate Grand Piano.

Designed for solo composition, accompanying or for use as part of a larger ensemble, this gives you the sound of a vintage Steinway Model A piano that was recorded in the cosy acoustic environment of Castlesound Studios in Scotland.

The piano was captured by a range of carefully curated bespoke microphones and comes with seven presets (Direct, Intimate, Soft Drama, Subdued, Reverberant Ribbons, Ambient and Dynamic). You can also control the level of the included hall reverb, string tightness and hammer/pedal volume.

Spitfire Audio says that the 4GB Intimate Grand Piano is a nice step up from its LABS Soft Piano, and offers an alternative to the felt piano sound that we’ve all become accustomed to hearing over the past few years. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and costs $29/£29/€29.

Find out more on the Spitfire Audio website.