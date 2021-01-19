Softube’s Weiss EQ MP plugin is designed for surgical mixing at professional quality

GEAR 2021: Softube has introduced the Weiss EQ MP plugin , its latest collaboration with Weiss Engineering. Said to be an EQ that’s “honed for professional-grade use,” this is built on the minimum phase algorithm of the classic Weiss EQ1 and is designed for surgical mixing purposes.

This is a seven-band EQ that promises transparency and accuracy for the mixing specialist. Enhancements include continuous unstepped frequency parameters and expanded filter slopes, and you also have the bonus of a resizable GUI with dark mode.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

Despite its power, the learning curve is said to be practically non-existent. CPU load is said to be low, too, as is latency.

The Weiss EQ MP is now included with the Weiss EQ1, and existing EQ1 owners will receive the EQ MP for free. It’s also part of the Weiss Complete Collection; again, existing owners will receive the EQ MP for free