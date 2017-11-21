Softube announces UA Apollo support in Console 1, the Fix Phaser plugin and updates for Modular

Softube has clearly been pretty busy of late; as well as announcing updates for its Console 1 hardware and Modular software, it’s also taken the wraps off a new plugin.

First up, there’s Apollo Central For Console 1, a new (and free) feature that enables you to control your UA Apollo Console software with your Console 1 hardware. You can adjust channel and preamp settings, plugin inserts and more without using your mouse.

Next, we have Fix Phaser, a new VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac that promises a lush vintage phasing sound in a modern package and offers a wide range of features. You can use it to create stereo soundscapes out of mono sources, to generate movement in ‘flat’ instruments, and to produce spacey whooshing effects.

Fix Phaser is currently available for $79 (regular price is $99) and can also be downloaded as a demo.

Finally, there are a couple of updates for Softube Modular users. The free Saturation Knob can now be used within Modular, and the 4ms Pingable Envelope Generator has been released. This offers two independent envelope generators that can be ‘pinged’ by external sources (your DAW clock, for example) to define the cycle length of the envelopes and generate rhythmic effects and interactions. It’s currently on sale for $23.

Find out more about all the new products on the Softube website.