Soda promises to quench your thirst for a different kind of iOS DJing app

Having made made its mark in the iOS world with Modstep, Studiomux and touchAble, Zerodebug has now turned its attention to mobile DJing and released Soda for iPhone and iPad.

Promising to “refresh the way you DJ”, this offers a customisable interface so that you can fill your screen with just the features you want. Various templates come supplied, or you can create your own interface with up to eight decks.

There’s also a browser - this enables you to create playlists, search for songs or import tracks from iCloud - and five effects. If you want more processors, you can add them as AUv3 plugins.

Additional specs are below, and Soda is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £9.99/$9.99.

Zerodebug Soda features