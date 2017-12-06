Soda promises to quench your thirst for a different kind of iOS DJing app

Having made made its mark in the iOS world with Modstep, Studiomux and touchAble, Zerodebug has now turned its attention to mobile DJing and released Soda for iPhone and iPad.
Promising to “refresh the way you DJ”, this offers a customisable interface so that you can fill your screen with just the features you want. Various templates come supplied, or you can create your own interface with up to eight decks.
There’s also a browser - this enables you to create playlists, search for songs or import tracks from iCloud - and five effects. If you want more processors, you can add them as AUv3 plugins.
Additional specs are below, and Soda is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £9.99/$9.99.
Zerodebug Soda features
- Freely customisable Interface
- Up to 8 Decks
- Up to 16 nameable Cue-Points per Deck & Track
- Cue points can be used as Loop-Cues
- Sample Import via Document Picker & Files app
- Full access to your iTunes Library
- Easy setup & management of playlists
- Variable Launch-quantization for synced Tracks
- Split Output via compatible split-cable
- Pre-Cue your tracks via Headphone
- Zoomable colour-coded Waveforms
- Ableton Link support
- 2 Send FX Chains
- AUv3 Effect support - include your favourite AUs
- 5 internal Effects
- BPM & Key detection
- Time-stretch (Key-Lock)
- Fully MIDI mappable Sync or manual pitch - get the best of both worlds
- Works with any iOS-compatible audio & MIDI interface