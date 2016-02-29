Sequence all your MIDI hardware and software from an iPad with Modstep

While some continue to consider the iPad to be something of a sideshow as far as music making goes, others are realising that it has the potential to sit at the centre of your creative world. Evidence of this is provided by Zerodebug's Modstep, a "modulation monster" and full-blown MIDI sequencer.

Capable of operating as the hub around which your music making can rotate, Modstep offers you a step sequencer and piano roll and lets you work with an unlimited number of MIDI tracks. You can stream audio and MIDI to your PC or Mac using Zerodebug's Studiomux technology, and sequence your external MIDI hardware, Inter-App Audio apps and the built-in drum sampler and synth in the same project. What's more, you can modulate up to 128 MIDI CCs per track.

Check out the video above to see how Modstep hangs together. You can buy it now from the Apple App Store for £14.99/$19.99, and the good news is that it's compatible with all versions of the iPad right back to the first generation model.