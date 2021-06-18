Slate Digital Seismic gives you over 800 drum samples, and it’s being released for free!

If like us you’re constantly on the hunt for as many free samples to load into your hybrid electronic drum pads as possible, then you’ll probably be excited to hear that Steven Slate’s Slate Digital is readying Seismic - a sample pack containing over 800 percussion and electronic drum loops and samples. But even better, it’’s yours for free!

Slate Digital says that Seismic provides you with out-of-the-box-perfect pop, hip-hop, dance and EDM drum sounds including world percussion loops (darabuka, djembe, dhol and more), and tons of hard hitting kicks and snare sounds. In total there are 229 drum loops, 153 percussion loops, 187 one-shot drum samples, 152 world percussion hits.

Seismic is 100% royalty-free, so you can layer, chop, process and use the samples however you wish. Sound good? All you have to do is head to the Slate Digital Seismic promo page and sign up for the Wait List. You’ll then be notified for download via email when Seismic is released on 23 June.

If for some reason you need convincing of Seismic’s sonic pedigree, check out the preview demo samples above.