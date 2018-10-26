Session ace Geoff Holroyde: "Sometimes with a terrible drum kit you can play into that sound and make something of it"

While you may not have seen Birmingham-born session drummer Geoff Holroyde plastered across social media, if you’ve listened to the radio at all since the late-90s it’s likely you’ve heard his playing.

You see, Geoff has spent much of the past 20 years in London’s biggest studios - well before the advent of Pro Tools - recording hits for pop giants including Natalie Imbruglia, S Club 7, Mick Hucknall, Atomic Kitten and Take That, notching up four Number Ones in the process. Before his session career took flight, Geoff learned his craft studying the nuances of Vinnie, Weckl and Gadd and honing his timing and chops in multiple bands.

A rocker at heart, around 2007 Geoff also formed rock band Big Linda, recording the hugely underrated, Zeppelin-inspired album I Loved You. While the band was short-lived, I Loved You is still one of Geoff’s proudest achievements as a drummer.

More recently, and in addition to sessions, Geoff has returned to rock, pulling up the stool behind a Gretsch USA Custom to tour with celebrated British rock band Feeder, the brainchild of prolific singer/guitarist Grant Nicholas and livewire bassist Taka Hirose. Geoff landed the gig following a call from old mate Karl Brazil who was vacating the throne to tour with Robbie Williams and James Blunt.

Alongside Karl, Feeder has always been associated with exceptional drummers, from Jimmy Chamberlin-inspired original drummer Jon Lee, who tragically passed away in 2002, to Skunk Anansie powerhouse Mark Richardson. Big shoes to fill indeed, but Geoff has made a career from his natural ability to channel multiple personalities behind the drum kit.

Considering Geoff’s decades of studio experience and the fact that he has sustained a successful drumming career without posting a single video on YouTube, we wanted to pick his brains about what it takes to play the long game in music.

Where did your musical journey begin?

“I had piano lessons from about the age of six. My dad was a good pianist and I was always tinkling around. I’m dyslexic so reading music was a real struggle for me, but I had good ears and I could pick things up. I used to play with my grandmother’s knitting needles on the floor to Louis Armstrong records. One day when I was about 10 or 11 a Level 42 gig came on the TV.

"I was completely knocked out by the drummer Phil Gould and the whole band. I loved jazz and funk through my parent’s record collection, stuff that had a good groove to it, then there was this guy who was throwing down this incredible pocket, the likes of which I’ve never heard since. He really is one of the greatest time players.

“There was the live album, A Physical Presence, which I bought a few years later. The chemistry that band had was right up there with Zeppelin and Cream. It wasn’t just about any one individual, it was about the way they threw it down together.”

Were you actively drumming at this point?

“I didn’t have drums, but I did a couple of paper rounds and saved up for this second-hand Premier that was in a shop in Birmingham called Yardley’s. It had concert toms, Phil Collins-style. Then I had to work out how to play the drums! I had nobody to tell me what to do and didn’t know any drummers, so it was literally a case of listening to records and trying to work out what the drummer was playing.

“Somebody gave me the first Steve Gadd video, Up Close. I remember being completely blown away by that - I could actually see a guy explaining what a ratamacue and paradiddle was. One day I went to Ray’s Jazz Shop in London. I was after something with Vinnie Colaiuta on.

"The guy in the shop pulled out John Patitucci’s first album. Weckl was on three or four tracks, Vinnie the same, and Erskine was on a couple. I went home, put that record on and I couldn’t believe what came out of the speakers.”

The hit list S Club 7 - Bring it all Back (1999) “That was a really fun day. We did that at Westpoint Studios with Andy Wright and we recorded onto tape. It was such a different experience in the studio without Pro Tools. Now everybody’s staring at this screen with the line going across. That wasn’t there. When someone pressed play there was this time lag, the hiss came on and the tune would start. You’d end up looking at the desk, or the speakers or at each other. The tapes arrived and all the horns and vocals were on it already. I remember it sounding like ABC and Jackson 5 meets Birdland. We had fun with it and I knew it was going to be a big hit.” Alicia’s Attic - Push It All Aside (2001) “I did that with Mike Hedges at Abbey Road Studio 2. I remember the engineer coming out and screwing on the Coles overheads and saying, ‘I don’t want to put you off or anything, but they used to use these on Ringo.’ You end up spending the whole session playing and staring at the microphones! For its size that’s an amazing sounding room. It’s got such a beautiful, clear sound.” Big Linda - I Loved You (2008) “One of the best recording experiences has to be the Big Linda album. That was all live, no click track. We all went in the room together, switched the Pro Tools on and played. We didn’t edit it or anything. Sometimes I go back and listen and a big smile comes across my face. It was so much fun and it sounds like it.” Mick Hucknall - That’s How Strong My Love Is (2012) “When Mick [Hucknall] came through the headphones the first time that was a pinch-the-arm moment. I grew up with Simply Red and my parents loved them. On the last album he did, American Soul, the opening track is called That’s How Strong My Love Is. That came out well. It was just a groove really, but that was a nice session. That was done at Sphere Studios in Battersea.”

You must have developed quickly absorbing heavy players like that?

“I think I did everything in reverse. I got straight in with the heavy guys, without any lessons or knowledge of rudiments. I couldn’t do it back then, but I knew I could probably do it if I practised hard enough. Everything they were doing made sense to me musically. At the time I was thinking I would love to be able to play like that, so let’s have a go.

“Later on I got much more into rudiments. I’ve got this book by Alan Dawson, the Rudimental Ritual. It’s this incredible method that I try and do every day. It’s like yoga for drums. It’s all the rudiments put together in a musical form.”

At what point was the seed planted to play drums professionally?

“I had a gap year and I went to Australia to visit my family and spend some time in Sydney. I did an audition for this disco covers band. They played Chic and all that 70s stuff. I was really punching above my weight because all these local gigging regulars were queuing up, but I got it. I was playing about four nights a week in Sydney. That was a steep learning curve. The bass player, Jeff Rosenberg, taught me a lot about discipline on the time front. On the first gig I overplayed some of the fills and put crashes all over the place. At half time he said, ‘Dude what are you doing? You’ve got to play like the record, it’s for dancing to.’ That was a lesson learned right there.

“I got back from Australia and I went to university. I got the degree, then I got asked to be in this amazing funk band called Urubu in Brighton. We played every Friday and Saturday at the Casablanca. They’d been playing for years together, so as soon as I got the opportunity to play with them I jumped at it. I knew they would bring me up even further.

“My brother, who was a scratch DJ, moved down to Brighton and got a gig with this pop singer Lisa Moorish. I went to a gig and I was talking to the manager and said, ‘When are you going to get a band in? Can I audition?’ I sent a tape of Urubu and he hired the whole band! That gave me some connections into London. I eventually moved to London and joined a band called Golden. The guitar player was a guy called Mark Ralph who’s now one of the top producers in the country. The band had this little studio in Kilburn Lane. Next door was a place called Tickle Music Hire. Next to them was Alan Moulder and Flood’s studio. One day, I remember U2 turning up and going into Flood’s place.”