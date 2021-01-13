Sequential’s new desktop Prophet-5 synth sounds just as “ballsy” as the keyboard version, but is smaller and cheaper

GEAR 2021: Sequential has unveiled desktop versions of its new Prophet-5/10 synths , which arrived in keyboard formats in 2020.

This move could easily have been predicted, as Sequential frequently releases more compact editions of its synths. Aside from the lack of keyboards, it seems that the instruments are pretty much the same.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

“Our introduction of the Prophet-5 and Prophet-10 Rev 4 keyboards has been hugely successful. At the same time, a lot of people have been asking us for an easy way to fit them into a smaller studio space or into a touring rig,” said Sequential founder and original Prophet-5 designer Dave Smith.

“It was an easy decision to create a desktop module to fill that need. The great thing is, we managed to fit the same big, ballsy sound of the full Prophet-5 into a desktop model. It sounds every bit as awesome.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sequential) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sequential)

The good news is that, despite having all the sonic grunt of their keyboard counterparts, the new modules - which come in steel cases and have hand-oiled sustainable black walnut heartwood trims - cost significantly less. The Prophet-5 desktop is $2,499 (compared to $3,499 for the keyboard) and the Prophet-10 desktop is $3,299 (the keyboard is $4,299).