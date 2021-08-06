Save up to 50% off a range of killer effects pedals during the monster Musician’s Friend Pedal Event

Well, let's be honest - 2021 has been pretty stale so far. With the funk of lockdowns, social distancing and mask-wearing still in the air, we’ve had to stop thinking about getting back out gigging and jamming with our mates again - until now. With the wheels of live music tentatively turning again, now’s the time to revisit and resolve those pre-COVID tone troubles - and with up to 50% off assorted pedals at Musician’s Friend as part of their Pedal Event , upgrading your sound doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.

Pedals play a big part in the modern world of guitar, so it’s no surprise that the amount of pedal options is seemingly endless. When it comes to the best overdrive pedals , distortion pedals and reverb pedals especially, the choice can be pretty paralysing - so we’ve rounded up the best potential pedalboard additions from the Musician’s Friend sale right here.

Shake off the post-COVID cobwebs and update your pedalboard with help from Musician’s Friend. With pedals from EHX, Keeley and Darkglass all receiving tasty discounts, refreshing your tone hasn’t been this easy in a while. Line 6 has also joined the party, with price drops on their Helix and Helix LT amp modellers , so crafting the sounds to suit any musical situation should come easily. These discounts are available for a limited time only, so we wouldn’t hang around. View Deal

Electro-Harmonix Small Clone Chorus: $102 Electro-Harmonix Small Clone Chorus: $102 , now $87.20

Channel your inner Cobain, or take a leaf out of the Andy Summers playbook with this classic chorus pedal from EHX. The iconic combination of that font and chassis create vibes that’ll make you want to play, and once you’ve heard what it can do, you won’t want to stop. A simple ‘rate’ knob and ‘depth’ switch are all you need to coax some spectacular tones from the Small Clone, and with 15% off at Musician’s Friend, you won’t need to part with too much hard-earned cash. View Deal

ProCo Rat 2 Distortion Pedal Bundle: $119.99 ProCo Rat 2 Distortion Pedal Bundle: $119.99 , now $99.99

Bring the filth to your ‘board with the awesome Rat 2 distortion - and get a guitar cable , power supply and some guitar picks thrown in to sweeten the deal. Capable of some utterly vile (in the best way) tones, the ProCo Rat 2 is one of few distortion pedals that creates an instantly recognisable, gurn inducing sound. Get $20 off at Musician’s Friend while you can! View Deal

Keeley Compressor Plus: $149 Keeley Compressor Plus: $149 , now $129

Now it’s widely known that, when playing clean, nothing beats whacking a great compressor into your signal chain - and that’s why getting one of the best compressors is such a crucial factor. The Keeley Compressor Plus is an industry standard, and is so smooth that you’d struggle to hear it - but that’s the whole point. It’s simple, and the single coil/humbucker switch makes it ridiculously versatile. And with $20 off too? Well, thanks Musician’s Friend! View Deal

Darkglass Microtubes B7K V2: $319.99 Darkglass Microtubes B7K V2: $319.99 , was $299.99

Well, Darkglass may have taken the crown for the smoothest looking effects pedals on the market, and their pursuit of the ‘best bass tone’ crown is fully underway too. The B7K V2 is the updated iteration of their famous B7K preamp pedal, and with extra tweakability over things such as mid frequency placement, it’s easier than ever to sculpt a mind-bending bass tone that’ll leave others quaking in their boots. Use it on its own as a killer preamp and distortion pedal, or as part of a wider rig and cause some serious structural damage. Musician’s Friend has knocked off $20 too - how kind. View Deal