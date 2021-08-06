Save up to 50% off a range of killer effects pedals during the monster Musician’s Friend Pedal Event

Well, let's be honest - 2021 has been pretty stale so far. With the funk of lockdowns, social distancing and mask-wearing still in the air, we’ve had to stop thinking about getting back out gigging and jamming with our mates again - until now. With the wheels of live music tentatively turning again, now’s the time to revisit and resolve those pre-COVID tone troubles - and with up to 50% off assorted pedals at Musician’s Friend as part of their Pedal Event, upgrading your sound doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.
Pedals play a big part in the modern world of guitar, so it’s no surprise that the amount of pedal options is seemingly endless. When it comes to the best overdrive pedals, distortion pedals and reverb pedals especially, the choice can be pretty paralysing - so we’ve rounded up the best potential pedalboard additions from the Musician’s Friend sale right here.
