Save up to 20% on a range of killer Native Instruments Komplete audio interfaces and get Guitar Rig 6 LE completely free

The world of guitar VSTs and production can be a difficult one at the very best of times. Us guitarists spend painstaking amounts of time tweaking our guitar amps , EQs, overdrives and everything in between in order to find that perfect guitar tone, only to battle with poor latency and signal issues when it comes to actually recording. Well, what if we told you that those problems could be a thing of the past? From now until January 10th, you can save up to 20% on three Komplete audio interfaces, and get Guitar Rig 6 LE absolutely free thanks to Native Instruments.

Native Instruments’ Komplete audio interfaces offer their signature quality in a compact easy-to-use package. Delivering a high fidelity sound - recording at up to 192 kHz with low latency - the Komplete series of interfaces are perfect for anyone who wants a great recording setup on a budget. Take a look at the Native Instruments Komplete Audio 1 & 2 review to learn more.

Guitar Rig 6 LE: Free with Komplete interfaces Guitar Rig 6 LE: Free with Komplete interfaces

Native Instruments’ Guitar Rig software is some of the most comprehensive tone-crafting software currently on the market. In the LE version of its sixth iteration, Native Instruments has created and released a product which is full to the brim with a selection of inspiring amps, cabs, reverbs, delays and other stompboxes that will deliver you some massive tones, all while helping to speed up and streamline your workflow.

Komplete Audio 1: Was $109, now $99 Komplete Audio 1: Was $109, now $99

The Komplete Audio 1 is a two-channel audio interface that has simplicity and quality at its core. With one XLR input and one ¼” instrument input, the Audio 1 is perfect for those recording with a mic and guitar at the same time, whether you’re a singer-songwriter looking to record yourself, a Twitch streamer that wants to share their writing process with the world or anything else, for that matter. With up to 20% off and Guitar Rig 6 LE for free, this deal is worth your attention.

Komplete Audio 2: Was $139, now $119 Komplete Audio 2: Was $139, now $119

NI’s Komplete Audio 2 is largely the same as the Audio 1, except for one small but crucial difference. The Audio 2’s inputs are both XLR/Jack inputs, offering more recording versatility. Want to record an acoustic guitar with two stereo mics? Go ahead. Want to split your electric guitar output to get killer double-tracked tones? Be our guest. Save up to 20% until January 10th.

Komplete Audio 6: Was $249, now $199 Komplete Audio 6: Was $249, now $199

Native Instruments never shies away from the challenge of creating a production powerhouse, and the Komplete Audio 6 is just that. With six inputs and six outputs, high-definition recording is easier than ever, and whether you just like keeping things hooked up for when creativity strikes, or you’re a travelling engineer looking for something compact to take to sessions, this interface could be the one. MIDI in and out, four analog outputs and 48V phantom power turn this rather innocuous looking unit into a total monster - so we’d recommend you make the most of this discount, as well as the freebies.

Native Instruments is one of the leading names in production equipment, and it’s easy to see why. NI’s vast range of plugins, production suites and virtual instruments will truly cater for producers of all levels, whether you’re a Grammy winner or a bedroom-based recording enthusiast. Its hardware - most notably the Maschine production and performance system - is fast, intuitive and easy to use, so no matter what you need to update your studio setup, Native Instruments has you covered.