Save $400 on the music-friendly Dell XPS 13 laptop – just $799.99 for today only

Dell XPS laptops are among the finest music production laptops that money can buy. In fact, the XPS 13 model narrowly missed the top spot behind Apple's formidable MacBook Pro in our guide to the best laptops for music production.
With Christmas on the horizon, maybe you've been thinking about picking up a new laptop to make 2020 your best music-making year yet? Now could be the time to strike with Dell offering considerable discounts right now, complete with free shipping.
If you live in the US, Dell is currently running a one day only offer on a tastily specced XPS 13. This model features a punchy 8th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor and 8GB memory. Add to that a 256GB solid state hard drive and lush 13.3" FHD display, and you have one powerful, portable music production machine.
The only thing better than that spec is the crazy price. Right now, you can own one for $400 off the retail price, dropping it from $1,199.99, down to an unbelievable $799.99. It's a total no-brainer.
- Explore Dell's time-limited US laptop deals
- Shop Dell's entire UK laptop deals sale
- The 10 best laptops for music production 2019
- MacBook Pro Vs Dell XPS 13: which laptop is best for music making?
There are also plenty of deals to be had in the UK on even more powerful machines. Get your hands on a model featuring the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, with a 1TB hard drive and 16GB memory and enjoy a £220 saving, dropping the price from £1,818.99, to £1,599.
Get the same laptop with a 512GB hard drive and you'll pay just £1,299 (down from £1,468.99, saving £169.99).
Too much machine for you? The Core i5 model, complete with 256GB hard drive and 8GB memory, is a snip at £1,149, including a decent £70 discount.
With limited quantities available, you’ll need to be quick if you want to take advantage of these offers. Get one while you can, in other words.
Dell XPS 13 US deal
Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM:
$1,199.99 $799.99 @Dell
A stonking Dell XPS 13 that comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB Solid State Drive and 8GB RAM. A seriously lovely laptop at a knockdown price.
View Deal
Dell XPS 13 UK deals
Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM:
£1,818.99 £1,599 @Dell
A great laptop for music production, the Dell XPS 13 comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. What's not to like?View Deal
Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 512GB drive:
£1,468.99 £1,299 @Dell
The same laptop as above, barring a slightly smaller, 512GB hard drive. With a £170 saving this is an amazing deal.View Deal
Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB memory:
£1,218.99 £1,149
If your processing needs are simpler, this machine boasts an ideal spec for you and would be more than capable of running your favourite DAW.View Deal