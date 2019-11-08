Save $250 on D'Angelico's stunning Premier Series DC Boardwalk guitars

- Shop the latest Black Friday guitar deals
We've been really impressed by the D'Angelico electrics we have tested and you now have the chance to get a great example of the US company's guitars.
The Premier Series DC Boardwalk is now available in a choice of art deco-style Ocean Turquoise or classic Vintage Sunburst finishes for a huge saving of $250 for $549.99 instead of the usual $799 at Guitar Center.
As well as offering excellent value it's an exclusive Guitar Center spec too – with Seymour Duncan USA P-90 soapbar pickups in place of the humbuckers found on the standard Premier DC model.
Semi-hollow maple construction with the midrange punch of P-90s is a glorious tonal combination in guitars. Add in a slim-C neck shape for comfort and this guitar will play and sound as good as it looks.
